Uorfi Javed in legal trouble for wearing revealing outfits in Haye Haye Yeh Majboori music video: Report

Uorfi Javed was recently seen in the music video of remake of the popular Zeenat Aman song Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Now, as per a new report, the actor and social media personality has landed in legal trouble for allegedly publishing ‘sexually explicit’ material due to the outfits she wore in the music video. Also read: Uorfi Javed recalls producers sending goons after she denied to do bold scenes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A complaint was reportedly filed against Uorfi in Delhi for 'publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act'. Uorfi was seen wearing an orange saree in the Haye Haye Yeh Majboori music video as she danced in the rain along with backup dancers.

As per a report by ETimes, the complaint has been filed by an anonymous person in Delhi in reference to Uorfi’s outfits in the music video of the song. The report said the complaint has been filed for ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form’. There are no other known details about the complaint yet. Uorfi is yet to make a statement regarding the same.

Since being released on October 11, the Hay Hay Ye Majboori music video garnered more than 8 lakh views on YouTube and some 16,000 comments. The song was sung by Shruti Rane with music by Gourov Dasgupta. The original song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal. The original Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, from the 1974 film Roti Kapda and Makaan, was a superhit song of its time, featuring Zeenat Aman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uorfi had started her acting career with TV shows in 2016, and was also seen in last year’s Bigg Boss OTT. She is often in news for her outfit choices, which are seen in paparazzi videos on social media, as well as her own social media posts. Speaking of her style, Uorfi had told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “I like to wear something that makes me stand out. I am bold and that should be visible in my clothes as well. You cannot expect Cardi B (American rapper) to dress in salwar and saree. People dress up according to their personality.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.