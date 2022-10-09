Uorfi Javed recalls producers sending goons after she denied to do bold scenes; talks about ‘closure’ from Paras Kalnawat

Audiences may have started noticing actor Uorfi Javed for her eclectic choice of outfits recently, however, she states that since childhood she decided to wear ‘bold’ outfits. “Maine bachpan se ye decide kiya tha and I have been doing this for a long time. I like to wear something that makes me stand out. I am bold and that should be visible in my clothes as well. You cannot expect Cardi B to dress in salwar and saree. People dress up according to their personality,” Javed shares.

Javed started her career with TV shows in 2016 and while six years seem short for others, for her they have been quite longsome. “It was a difficult journey, bohot zyada difficult thi. Mumbai mein kitni problems sehni padi hai, kaise survive kiya hai, I know that. But without hurdles there isn’t fun in enjoying success. I had a typical ‘struggler’ waali life. Log bohot advantage lene ki koshish karte hai,” she reveals. One may wonder what she means by a ‘struggler waali life’. Getting replaced from TV shows overnight, to goons being sent at her place by makers, are just a few instances that she mentions.

“On (several) TV shows, without giving any reasons, I was told, ‘Next day se aapko nahi aana hai, hum aapko replace kar rahe hai’. Main toh pareshan ho jaati thi. I was doing a mytho show, and I went to a set in Naigaon at 5.30am. The creative (producer) saw my Instagram which was always very bold. It was a mythology and I was in my room for 6-7 hours. Nobody came in my room, and when I asked them, they said they have replaced me. I think they saw my Instagram and thought I wasn’t fit for a mytho show,” Javed explains. Sharing another anecdote, the 25-year-old recalls an incident when she was manipulated by the makers of a web series to do a bold scene. “I wasn’t told that the series has bold scenes. When I went on the sets, they were forcing me to do it, saying I have signed a contract. They knew ki mere aage peeche koi hai nahi. Eventually I didn’t do the webseries. Maine jhela jo bhi mere saath hua, but on the fourth day I didn’t go to the sets. Unhone mere ghar pe gunde bhej diye. My roommate told me that people were looking for me. Of course, I was scared. Dar lagta hai but kya kare, darr se jeena thodi chod denge yaar. You have to face your fear.”

While she is known for calling spades a spade, it is quite the contrary when it comes to her personal life. Javed, who claims to be single, is certain that she will keep the relationship under the wraps. “I’m not telling anyone (who I’m dating). I don’t think so I’m ready to talk about it. Not everyone is comfortable with trolling. And the kind of trolling I get, I do not want my partner to go through it. Unless and until we are sure of each other,” Javed explains. Meanwhile, talking about her equation with actor Paras Kalnawat, whom she dated at the beginning of their career, Javed adds, “We are cordial with each other. He is not my dushman. I have spent a beautiful time with him. We started our journeys together. We have seen some tough times together. We used to have dates in an auto, hamari chai dates hoti thi.” When they broke up, Kalnawat claimed that he never got closure. Javed says, “No breakup ever has a conclusion. Nobody gets closure. There is nothing like closure. You need to find it yourself. It takes a bit of maturity. None of us got closure. And I’m not looking for it.”