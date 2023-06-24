Vahbiz Dorabjee is now ready for marriage, says she was ‘shattered and had to rebuild everything from the ashes’

After a turbulent last few years due to her broken marriage, actor Vahbiz Dorabjee seems to have gathered herself, and is now ready to move on in life. She asserts that no matter what happened in her life and whatever experience she has had, it never made her a bitter person.

Vahbiz Dorabjee shot to fame with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

“Just because something didn’t work out doesn’t mean I don’t deserve love. I’ll definitely get married again and it’s on the cards,” she continues, “But, there’s nothing to talk about right now. I feel we need to radiate positivity and all the right things will attract when the time is right. I’m going to give love a second chance because I deserve it.”

Dorabjee married her Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vivian Dsena in 2013 and they got divorced in 2017. The actor confesses that all she went through indeed left her broken. “I was very shattered at one point, and had to rebuild myself from the ashes. I literally had to put my pieces back together. It took a lot of help from friends and family, apart from work, which kept me occupied,” says the actor, adding that during this time, she also learned the art of self love. “I earned my own money, became independent and that gave me a lot of confidence,” says the 37-year-old.

While she is in a much better place personally, work continues to be a struggle, as the actor is trying to find roles that align with her expectation. “And that looks a bit difficult because the calls I’m getting are to play the hero’s mother. How can you expect me to play mother to a guy who is same age as me? Half of them are my friends, and we laugh about it. That’s very unfair. There’s a lot of disparity and the industry needs to come up with mature roles like (what actor Rupaki Ganguly plays in) Anupamaa. Thankfully, I have other source of incomes and I am not entirely dependent on this. So, I will wait for the right opportunity,” she ends on a hopeful note.

