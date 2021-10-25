Vahbiz Dorabjee says she suffered health issues after divorce from Vivian Dsena, calls it ‘very alarming’

Vahbiz Dorabjee said that she suffered health issues after her divorce from Vivian Dsena. The two actors, who starred together in the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, got married in 2013 but parted ways three years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

In an interview, Vahbiz said that she was diagnosed with diabetes and was alarmed. That was when she decided to take the reins of her life and take care of herself.

Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Vahbiz said, “People are very cruel, they just crucify a person. Woh log sochte samajhte nahi hai, kuch bhi likh dete hai. But as I said, maine woh hurt hona, depress hona chhod diya hai (They don’t think about anything, they write whatever they want. But as I said, I have stopped getting hurt and depressed) because I have overcome it,” she said, adding that it ‘takes a long time to heal’.

Vahbiz said that ‘neither of the two parties are happy’ when a marriage does not work out. “Yes, I did suffer a lot, even healthwise, as you can very clearly see, and I never shared this with anybody but I got detected with diabetes as well. That, honestly, was very alarming for me. When I got diabetes, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to learn to take care of myself. I need to make some lifestyle changes, learn to be happier in life.’ We all will heal, time is the best healer, as they say. It has been five years. I have come a long way, I am healing and I will still keep healing. But what is most important is happiness and peace,” she said.

Vahbiz made her small screen debut in 2010 with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. She has acted in shows such as Saraswatichandra and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Vivian, meanwhile, has been a part of shows such as Kasamh Se, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.