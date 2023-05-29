Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiancé Jay Gandhi writes emotional note: ‘If only I could have you back’

Days after actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death, her fiancé Jay Gandhi penned an emotional note in her memory. Vaibhavi and Jay were on holiday in Himachal Pradesh when their car reportedly fell down a valley. Jay shared a photo with Vaibhavi from an event and talked about having her forever in his heart. Also read: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiancé Jay Gandhi claims they were wearing seat belts during accident

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiancé posts unseen picture

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Jay Gandhi were to get married soon.

Jay Gandhi wrote in his note, “Until we meet again...Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart until we meet again...R I P my love.”

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's death

Reportedly, Vaibhavi and Jay's car fell down a valley after being hit by a truck. The actor sustained head injuries while trying to get out of the car which fell into a gorge, a report quoted the state police saying. It also added that she wasn't wearing a seat belt. However, Jay refuted these claims and said recently that they were wearing seat belts during the accident.

He told ETimes, “There is a notion that you speed on road trips, but that was not the case. Our car was standing still and waiting for the truck to pass. I am not in a state to talk much, but I wanted to ensure that people don’t assume that we were not wearing seat belts or were speeding.”

Her brother Ankit Upadhyaya backed Jay's statement and added that when the truck hit the car, Vaibhavi was thrown out of it. He also said that a few locals tried to help her but by the time they got to the hospital, it was too late. While Vaibhavi died in the road accident, Jay sustained minor injuries. Jay and Vaibhavi were to get married later this year.

Vaibhavi was best known for Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She starred as Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar. She was also seen in films like CityLights, Please Find Attached, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and Sanrachna among other shows.

