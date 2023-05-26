Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiancé Jay Gandhi claims they were wearing seat belts during accident: ‘We were not speeding’

The fiancé of late actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Jay Gandhi, said on Friday that they were wearing seat belts when the accident occurred. He also stated they were not speeding and the car was standing still. He and Vaibhavi were on holiday in Himachal Pradesh when their car fell down a valley after being hit by a truck. Vaibhavi sustained head injuries after she tried getting out of a car which fell into a gorge, said Police. She died on May 22. (Also read: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya wasn't wearing seat belt, cop reveals during investigation: ‘Sustained a head injury’) Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was best known for her role as Jasmine on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Vaibhavi's funeral

The late actor was best known as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Jasmine. She played the girlfriend of Rosesh Sarabhai (Rajesh Kumar) on the popular family comedy. The creators and actors from the show had attended Vaibhavi's funeral. The show's producer JD Majethia had mentioned to the paparazzi at the funeral that she was not wearing a seat belt and later, a news report also shared a quote from a police officer stating the same.

Fiancé Jay finally speaks

Vaibhavi and Jay were supposed to get married this December. He told ETimes, "There is a notion that you speed on road trips, but that was not the case. Our car was standing still and waiting for the truck to pass. I am not in a state to talk much, but I wanted to ensure that people don’t assume that we were not wearing seat belts or were speeding.”

Brother Ankit also confirmed Jay's account

Her brother Ankit Upadhyaya also backed Jay's statement. He added in the same interview, "She was always cautious and would never sit in a car without a seat belt. So, on a road trip, she would be extra cautious. The doctors also confirmed how there were seat belt marks around her neck. It is sad that we were thinking of planning her marriage, but now she is gone.” He also revealed that when the truck hit their car, Vaibhavi was thrown out. Few locals tried to help her but by the time they got to the hospital, it was too late for the actor.

Vaibhavi had also appeared in the films CityLights (2014) and Chhapaak (2020) and the series, Please Find Attached, CID and Adaalat. Vaibhavi was last seen in film Timir which starred Nidhi Bisht and Anjum Rajabali as well.

