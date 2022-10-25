Vaishali Thakkar’s ex boyfriend Shivam Sharma on her alleged suicide: I saw sadness in her smile six months back

Actor Shivam Sharma is heartbroken by the news of his former girlfriend and good friend Vaishali Thakkar allegedly committing suicide. He admits that he saw something was bothering her sometime back, and will now have to live with the regret of not prodding her more about it.

Last week, Thakkar was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Indore, with a note naming Rahul Navlani for harassing her. In fact, Navlani has been arrested too.

“I was boarding my flight for my home in Delhi, where I was coming for Diwali celebrations, when I got the news of her death. I was shocked by it. She was such a strong girl, whenever we used to fight, pura ghar sarr par utha leti thi…I couldn’t believe someone like her could take such a step,” says Sharma, who dated her from 2013 till 2015.

He continues, “I am still unable to believe it. My birthday was in June, and that was the time when I met her last. She came to my birthday. I sensed a sadness on her face, her smile was different. I asked her about it, and she shrugged it off by saying she is not well. Now, I have realised that she was lying. It was not about her health, but what she was going through in her personal life”.

Ask him if he knew about Rahul, and Shivam reveals, “Around one year back, she told me about the guy in her life, Rahul and showed me his picture. We didn’t interfere in each other’s personal life, but we never anticipated her struggle”.

Here, he opens up about the harassment she was undergoing, saying, “Apart from Rahul, his wife was also harassing her. Rahul wanted her not to get married to anyone, and be with him, while his wife assumed that Rahul is not being loyal to her because of Vaishali”.

“No one knew what she was going through, not even her parents or her friends. We all are getting to know of her struggle through her chats that have emerged now. We all have to live with the regret that we didn’t sense anything. Kabhi khulke baat nahi ki, kabhi humne pucha nahi. Now, we just want her to get justice,” says Shivam, who is planning to go and meet her family in Indore after Diwali.

