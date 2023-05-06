‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval reveals he quit drinking alcohol after breakup with Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval is seemingly dealing with the breakup from his girlfriend Ariana Madix, in an interesting way. The "Vanderpump Rules" star has revealed that he has not drunk alcohol for a month now.

Sandoval interacted with fans in the crowd during his band's concert at The Space at Westbury on Long Island, NY on Thursday. He revealed that he has taken a break from alcoholic beverages.

“Y’all know it’s been one month since I had my last drink of alcohol,” Sandoval shared in a video from the concert obtained by TMZ.

Sandoval was however, seen taking a sip of non-alcoholic beer. He said “I’m just taking a little break for a second but, yeah, these are Heineken Zeros.”

Interestingly, fans supported his decision of taking a break from alcoholic drinks as after his declaration, they erupted in loud cheers and applause.

Sandoval fellout with his former longtime girlfriend Madix after she found out that he was cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss. As per a report by Page Six, Madix found an explicit video of Leviss on Sandoval's cellphone. Following her split, Madix deleted her Instagram account. Later, both Leviss and Sandoval apologised to Madix.

Tom and Madix had first got together back in 2013 when she joined "Vanderpump Rules" show as a full-time cast member.

Meanwhile, Madix has moved on from the entire drama and was recently spotted kissing her personal trainer Daniel Wai at Coachella. The new couple were recently seen together at a New York Yankees game earlier this week.

The makers of "Vanderpump Rules" have capitalised on the affair between Sandoval and Leviss and the drama is playing out on season 10 of the show.

