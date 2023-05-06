Why was Kylie Jenner asked not to sit while wearing her Met Gala 2023 dress ?

The “Kardashians” sisters are famous for their fashion across the globe. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner recently attended the Met Gala 2023 and showcased their exemplary fashion sense. Kylie walked the red carpet wearing a red, one-armed gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier. Kylie Jenner(Twitter)

Interestingly, the designer laid down strict rules for Kylie while wearing the flamboyant dress. On Friday, Kylie shared a behind the scenes video which highlights her costume preparation for the Met Gala event.

“I would not like you to sit down. And I would not like you to move this arm,” Ackermann can be seen instructing Kylie in the video.

“Got it. No moving,” responded Kylie with a laugh.

As per a report by Page Six, on the day of the Met Gala event, Kylie reached the venue in a sprinter van, standing the entire way to avoid wrinkling the design. She held Ackermann’s hand to help balance herself during the drive.

“I mean, if I drop my coat, I can sit down?,” Jenner asked at one point mid-journey, referring to her dress' built-in jacket. “No?”

“No,” confirmed Ackermann.

During the event, The Kylie Cosmetics founder initially hid her gown underneath a baby blue overcoat with a red trim, but then she disrobed on the stairs and revealed the entirety of her gown that featured a thigh-high split and a shoulder cutout.

Kylie Jenner(Getty Images)

In the BTS video, Kylie also reveals why she chose to wear the red gown. " We decided on the red dress, I just think it's different than anything that I've ever worn before. I think the red really stands out. I just love how classy it is and its' timeless."

Lauding Haider, Kylie said " Haider is a genius. I have had so much fun creating these looks with him. I'm honoured and excited to wear this dress".

Interestingly, Haider is Kylie's rumored boyfriend Timothee Chalamet's “closest” friends. So it also sparked speculations about her thinking behind choosing to wear the red dress designed by Haider.