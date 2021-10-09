Vicky Kaushal is embarrassed as Kapil Sharma shows news report about him sneaking out to meet Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar will appear as guests on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote their upcoming movie, Sardar Udham. In a new promo, host Kapil Sharma is seen teasing Vicky about his rumoured relationship with Katrina Kaif.

Kapil shows Vicky a news clipping about how he sneaks out to meet Katrina, away from the eyes of the media. However, his neighbours have revealed the ‘truth’. “Katrina se milne ke liye media ko yun chakma dete hain Vicky Kaushal. Padosiyon ne kiya bhandafod (This is how Vicky outsmarts the media to meet Katrina. The neighbours expose the secret)," the headline read. Upon seeing it, Vicky laughed in embarrassment and hid his face.

Kapil said, “We don't know how true this story is but they are trying to add fuel to the fire.” Guest judge Archana Puran Singh said that he, too, is trying to add more fire by showing such news clippings on the show. “Main bata raha hu paaji ko yaar, mera bhai hai (I am just letting him know. He's my brother),” Kapil says.

Vicky, however, screams out, “Aisa bhai kisi ko na mile bhai (May no one get a brother like him).”

Recently, there were rumours that Vicky and Katrina had gotten engaged and had a secret roka ceremony at his home. Her team denied the reports. Later, his brother Sunny Kaushal told Film Companion in an interview about the confusion. "It wasn’t anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, ‘Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this',” he said.

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be dating since a while now. Neither has confirmed the same but are seen together at parties and even went on a trip together on New Year.