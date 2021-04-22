Vijayendra Kumeria on stalling of shoots: It can be demotivating for sure, and mine was a new show

The situation has turned grim yet again in the entrainment industry with the lockdown and curfews imposed in Maharashtra. For actor Vijayendra Kumeria, it’s all the more infuriating and frustrating because his new TV show, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, went on air just a month ago.

“It’s again the worst thing that could have happened. And it’s happening because everybody was very careless, not just people who shoot, but the public in general. We all took it very lightly. Having said that, yes, we’ve to take a lot of care. It can be demotivating for sure because mine was a new show. The initial months are the time to grip the audience and create an audience base. I don’t know what’s in store for us,” says Kumeria.

First the night curfew, followed by weekend curfew and now a 15-day lockdown in Maharashtra has led to shoots being stalled till April 30.

“It’s difficult. We had done double shift so that we would have some bank of content to keep entertaining the people. Let’s see how things pan out now,” adds the 34-year-old known for shows such as Chotti Bah, Tumhari Paakhi, Udaan and Naagin.

Even when he was shooting for the show, Kumeria reveals that all actors and crew were tested regularly on set.

“Other than that the normal protocols were always followed on sets. We used to doing temperature checks thrice a day, so these things were being done. I think that’s going to continue for a year or so. I’m quite used to it now, and it’s scary,” he admits.

Another aspect of the pandemic that worries the actor is the fact that the vaccination process was not initiated for all actors irrespective of age groups right from the beginning.

“We are also entertainment warriors as we provide entertainment on television. As actors, we’re very vulnerable. We had to remove our masks and shoot. It makes sense if we get vaccination on priority, that would be great. I don’t know how people are going to think about this, but I do feel so. We should get that kind of cover,” he concludes.