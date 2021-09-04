Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Vikas Gupta slams celebs ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mom: ‘She has two daughters, don’t forget Shehnaaz Gill'
tv

Vikas Gupta slams celebs ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mom: ‘She has two daughters, don’t forget Shehnaaz Gill'

Vikas Gupta took to Twitter to call out celebrities ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mother after his death. He said that she not only has two daughters but also Shehnaaz Gill to support her. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Vikas Gupta addressed celebs ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mother in his recent tweet. 

Vikas Gupta called out celebrities who are ‘eager to help’ Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla, under the pretext that she's now ‘alone’. He took to Twitter to say that Rita has two daughters to support her. Vikas also added that Sidharth's mother has the actor's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill by her side as well. 

“All the Celebs & their PR - who are so eager to help #SiddharthShukla Mom saying she is alone In case You aren't aware She has two daughters & dont forget #ShehnaazGill They have each other & these women can take care of even You All if need be. Others keep them in Ur Prayers,” he tweeted on Saturday. 

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in the day, Gauahar Khan slammed people who have been giving interviews after meeting Sidharth's grieving family. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Any one who has met a grieving family ,should not give out details .Really sad to see people giving interviews about family members n sharing details .Stop !Please stop ! If Uve gone to pay ur respect don’t come out n become a khabri and add to the low standard of journalism.” 

Also read: Kushal Tandon is disgusted, quits social media and apologises to Sidharth Shukla: ‘I am sorry Sid’

Sidharth died on September 2. He was 40. According to a hospital official, the actor was dead when he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. Following his death, Vikas shared a compilation of his time with Sidharth on Instagram and penned a note for him. “Whatever happens doesn’t always happen for good - (heartbreak) #siddharthshukla #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz Pray for the family and loved ones - Need all the strength to cope up with him going away,” he said. 

The cremation took place on Friday. Rita Shukla and Sidharth's sisters were joined by Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jay Bhanushali with wife Mahhi Vij, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla and Shefali Jariwala at the cremation. An emotional Shehnaaz also attended the last rites. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill vikas gupta
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Virat can go to Oxford Street shirtless': Ganguly tells Amitabh

Aly Goni: Want to disconnect as flashes of Sidharth Shukla coming to mind

John Cena shares Sidharth Shukla's pic a day after his funeral, fans thank him

Karanvir reacts after being called 'gareeb' for driving Ciaz to Sidharth's home
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP