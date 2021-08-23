Vishal Aditya Singh says he was unhappy with recreation of Bigg Boss 13's frying pan episode on KKK 11

Vishal Aditya Singh admitted that he was not too happy about the frying pan incident from Bigg Boss 13 being recreated on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which he is currently seen as a contestant on. Without naming any names, he said that two ‘big people’ talked to him about it and told him not to get worked up about it.

On Bigg Boss 13, Vishal’s ex-girlfriend and co-contestant Madhurima Tuli assaulted him with a frying pan and continued to hit him with it until it broke. The incident was re-enacted with Mahekk Chahal on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Vishal said, “Jab woh incident hua tha, toh main bhi bohot khush nahi tha. Jahaan pe woh reaction recreate kiya un logon ne (When that incident was recreated on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, I was not too happy with it either).”

“Lekin wahaan pe do aise bohot bade log the, aap bade log se samajh sakte hai kaunse log ho sakte hai wahaan pe, un logon ne bola, ‘Tu bewakoof hai kya? Chhod na. Tu Khatron Ke Khiladi mein hai, yeh important hai. Yeh hote rahega.’ Ek format hai, TV chal raha hai, unhone bola ki isko aise hi rakh aur khatam kar. (But there were two very big people there, I am sure you understand who I mean by that, and they said, ‘Are you stupid? Let it go. What is important is that you are on Khatron Ke Khiladi. All this will keep happening.’ They told me that it is the format of the show so I should treat it as such),” he added.

Vishal said that he did not give the frying pan incident too much importance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is why it was not brought up again on the show. He also advised Madhurima to ‘accept it’ and ‘move on’ instead of reacting to it even now.

After the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 episode featuring the re-enactment of the frying pan incident aired, Madhurima put out a video expressing her disappointment with Colors. “You are dragging this one incident that happened, just for your TRPs. But you do not care what effect it has on the family of those involved. What happens in their lives, how depressed they are (watching all this), how disturbed they are watching the incident time and again. They want to forget it all,” she said.