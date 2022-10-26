Vivan Bhatena looking forward to don director’s hat

After spending two decades in showbiz as an actor, Vivan Bhatena now has direction on his mind.

“I am working on two three web shows right now, and I even have a film coming out which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. So, there is a lot going on in the pipeline. There are active talks for South films as well. Honestly, it is all about finding the right projects, but right now I’m also making a move into direction myself and writing for myself,” Bhatena tells us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhatena walked into showbiz through the music video of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, going on to dabble between different mediums be it TV, Bollywood or OTT space. He is credited for projects such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan and Sooryavanshi.

Now, his heart is set to get on the director’s chair, and is pitching his idea actively. “I’m trying to find people to work with… Who I can sell my scripts to and direct those scripts myself. So, that is what is happening in my life right now,” he says.

Opening up about what pushed him into this direction, he says, “It’s always been in my mind, For me, it has always been about creation. I have been a photographer for about 10-12 years. Now, I am trying to channel it through some other lens”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As an actor, we have a very unique perspective, and as a director, it’s more about your ability. It gives you a very good ability to communicate your thoughts to your actors. So, I think it will be easier for me to explain to them and handle them… Because I know what goes through an actor’s mind, what their insecurities are, and how to tackle them. It makes me better equipped. The dream has always been direction from childhood. I always wanted to create cinema,” he says, adding that initially financial crunch held him back from exploring this line of field.

“So, now it is time to explore that passion, and see what the future holds… Move slowly and steadily into different things. But I am not quitting acting. Acting will be on obviously. As long as projects are interesting. I’ll definitely keep doing them. But direction is something that I am trying to move in the future,” he ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}