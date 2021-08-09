Vivian Dsena: To each his own, but I can’t chat with my friends on a social media live

Everyone’s career has been affected by Covid-19 and not just mine,” says Vivian Dsena, who quit his hit TV show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, two years ago.

He adds, “Not just my career but the entire world’s career has been affected by Covid as is every industry. When you are locked in the house and you are not going to work, which means there will be a drop in economy. Everyone goes through ups and downs. Careers have come to a standstill. I am no different. I am waiting for a good show to come my way. I believe that good things take their own time. We need to have patience. That is the key. In the past, patience has paid off for me and I hope it will this time too.”

The actor, who calls himself a homebody, says since the pandemic, he has “not really” interacted with people from the fraternity. He admits he doesn’t have many friends but has been in touch with some in the industry. Talking about the definition of friendship today, he shares, “In today’s times, friendship means being social but going out is a task for me. I love staying at home. As for keeping in touch with people and friends in the industry, I don’t do that on social media. Neither do I like to announce names of people who check on me. If I want to talk to a friend, I won’t do that on Insta live but on a private video call. It is a trend these days, that two co-actors from a show old or new, chat online with fans. To each his own, but I can’t do it. It would get very formal.”

However, it can’t be denied that Dsena has become more active on social media in the last year. And he has his reasons. “It’s for my fans, who miss me a lot as I have not been on screen. Earlier, they would get a daily dose of me through my show. I keep getting many messages for interaction, so now I make an effort. I don’t know when my next show would be, so I felt it was unfair. Posting photos, few videos, chat sessions and QnA sessions has been fun,” he signs off.