Watch- Chris Evans shares drawback of being crowned 2022's ‘Sexiest Man Alive’, on The Tonight Show

Chris Evans was dubbed the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine in November last year. He had succeeded Paul Rudd who had received the honour in 2021.

Chris Evans on The Tonight Show(Twitter)

Recently on April 17, 2023, Evans marked his appearance on The Tonight Show to promote his latest film, Ghosted. On Sunday, The Tonight Show tweeted a video clip from the recent episode featuring Evans. The video clip is about the moment when the host of the show Jimmy Fallon had asked Evans about what changed for him after getting the 'sexiest man alive' tag. Talking about it, Avenger star said that it actually gave him a hard time.

“So they[friends and people] haze you, and it almost feels like it’s — that’s all that title does is give you a hard time, you know what I mean? Like, nobody on the street’s like, ‘Hey. You know what? You did it.’ No, they’re just busting your balls,” explains Evans in the video clip.

Last year, Avengers star Evans had reacted to the honour via a post on Instagram.

"Thanks @people!! I think we can all agree that it’s damn near impossible to follow in Paul Rudd’s footsteps in any capacity, but I’ll do my best," Evans had posted.

"My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about," Evans had said in an interview to People after being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive in 2022.