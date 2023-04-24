The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco celebrates first anniversary with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco celebrated one year anniversary with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Saturday, April 22. The couple had recently welcomed their first child, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. Kaley Cuoco(Instagram)

Cuoco took to Instagram to share pictures with Pelphrey on their first anniversary. In one of the pictures, the couple are seen with their baby.

"How it started ▶️ how it’s going! Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey. eternally grateful for you and what we have I love you ,bub!," posted Cuoco on Instagram.

Earlier, the Flight Attendant star had shared a post on Instagram after the birth of Matilda on March 30, 2023. "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did," Cuoco had posted.

Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting (2013–2016) and Karl Cook ( 2018–2022). In May 2022, she had announced to her fans that she was dating Pelphrey. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2022, she shared how she got to know about her present partner.

“This is a very Hollywood story I know. My manager was submitting different clients and asked me if I knew who Tom was, and she goes, ‘Side note, he’s single. So the months had gone on and we’d never met, and I was promoting Flight Attendant with that same manager, who is his manager. [She asked,] ‘I’m going to the Ozark premiere. Do you want to come with me?," recalled Cuoco.

“I got all dressed up and I was standing there. I was [outside] the bathroom and I was waiting and I hear this voice — it was Tom — and he’s like ‘Where’s this Kaley?’ It was, like, love at first sight,” added Cuoco.