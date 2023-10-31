‘I'd ask myself, for how long can I look at her,’ Matthew Perry once had a major crush on Jennifer Aniston

The late Friends star Matthew Perry once revealed that he had a crush on his costar Jennifer Aniston during the initial years of their acquaintance. Perry also admitted that his heart was broken when he faced rejection after asking her out on a date. In his autobiography, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir’, the late actor said that he had known Aniston for three years before they started filming Friends, through “mutual” pals. Speaking about his crush, Perry revealed that he was “immediately taken by her.” However, Aniston did not reciprocate his feelings. “I got the sense she was intrigued, too—maybe it was going to be something,” he wrote in his memoir.

Jennifer Aniston once rejected Matthew Perry's proposal for a date(Instagram)

When Perry was offered Chandler's role on Friends, the ‘Horrible Bosses’ actress was the first person he called. But he thought that he seemed desperate in her eyes, saying, “I could feel ice forming through the phone.” He added in the memoir, “Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way.” Soon after this, Perry asked her for a date but Aniston rejected the offer. Although he was taken aback when she told him that they could be friends, the duo developed a strong bond later on as time passed and they spent more time together.

Describing the incident, Perry wrote, “I only compounded the error by then asking her out, [Jennifer] declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she'd love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, ‘We can't be friends!’” He continued, “Now, a few years later, ironically we were friends. Fortunately, even though I was still attracted to her and thought she was so great, that first day we were able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer.”

However, Perry still had a crush on Aniston when the two actors came together for their first Friends reading in 1994. The Odd Couple star recalled feeling uncomfortable as the situation soon became “awkward,” for him because he “crushed badly,” on her. “I'd ask myself, how long can I look at her? Is three seconds too long?” he wrote. Later in 1998, when Aniston started dating Brad Pitt, he had “long since gotten over” her. Perry recalled that from then on he was able to speak with her normally.

