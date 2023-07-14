What to expect in the new season of 'Real Housewives of New York': Premiere date, streaming platform, and cast

Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" is set to make its comeback, promising all the drama and excitement that American viewers are craving for.

Ubah Hassan, from left, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons attend Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" premiere party at the Rainbow Room on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a brand new cast, the reality show is gearing up to showcase a whole new group of vibrant and captivating women from the heart of New York City.

Teasing fans with a glimpse of what's to come, the trailer reveals an intricate mix of bonding moments and intense conflicts among the six casts, all fresh faces to the franchise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mark your calendars because Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" is just around the corner.

Stay tuned with Hindustan Times for the release date, and prepare to immerse yourself in the captivating lives of these bold and loud, proud, and larger-than-life women.

Don't miss out on a single episode of this must-watch reality TV show. Tune in to your desired streaming platform of yours to catch all the action, or stream the show online to stay up to date with the latest episodes and drama.

Get ready to indulge in the next chapter of "The Real Housewives of New York City," where the city's most glamorous and outspoken ladies bring their unique personalities to the master cam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It's a season you won't want to miss!

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premiere date and time

Mark your calendars for an hour-long marathon premiere of the new season of "The Real Housewives of New York City" on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Where can you watch The Real Housewives of New York Season 14?

Tune in to Bravo, your go-to channel for all things "The Real Housewives of New York City."

ALSO READ| Stars exit Oppenheimer premiere amidst Hollywood actors' strike

If you have cable, you can catch the show live as it airs.

Don't worry if you miss it, because the next day, starting at 6 a.m. ET, you can stream the episode on Peacock TV.

Cast for The Real Housewives of New York Season 14

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield.