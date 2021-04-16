Home / Entertainment / Tv / When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video
When Neha Kakkar fell on stage while dancing with Aditya Narayan. Watch video

During Indian Idol 11, Aditya Narayan ended up dropping Neha Kakkar during a dance performance. Watch the throwback video here.
Neha Kakkar is currently judging Indian Idol 12.

Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges of the music reality show Indian Idol, had an ‘oops’ moment on it a few years ago. In the previous season, she fell on the stage during a dance-off with host Aditya Narayan.

In a teaser of Indian Idol 11 shared online by Sony TV, Neha told Aditya, “Chalo, Adi, aaj tumhara aur mera dance ho jaaye (let’s have a dance-off today).” She could be seen nailing the steps of her popular song, Dilbar, as he tried to copy her. His moves had her co-judges Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik as well as the contestants in splits.

In the end, Aditya and Neha were to do a step together, but he lost grip of her hand and she tumbled to the ground. Watch the video here:

During Indian Idol 11, it was suggested that Neha and Aditya would tie the knot. In one of the episodes, their respective parents came and gave their stamp of approval to the union. However, it was later revealed to be a publicity gimmick to boost ratings.

Both got married last year. While Neha married Rohanpreet Singh after a whirlwind romance, Aditya tied the knot with his girlfriend of ten years, Shweta Agarwal.

Neha, incidentally, began her journey with Indian Idol. She participated in the second season of the show but was eliminated early. Several years later, she rose to prominence with the song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail.

Earlier this month, a video of Neha on Indian Idol went viral online. In the clip, Anu could be seen chiding her. He even slapped himself to express his dissatisfaction as he asked her, “Neha Kakkar... Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you sing. What happened to you)?”

