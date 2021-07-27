When Roadies aspirant told guest judge Mika Singh 'aapki soch galat hai'. Watch

The audition process for the long-running reality show MTV Roadies often throws up more interesting characters than the show itself. On one such occasion, an aspiring candidate got into an argument with judges Nikhil Chinapa and Raghu Ram, and singer Mika Singh, who was sharing the panel with them.

The aspirant, Ankit, claimed to have jumped off a six-storey building because he was being chased by monkeys. The judges refused to believe that he was being 'brave' and instead said that he was being cowardly.

Raghu asked Ankit why he couldn't look him in the eye. Ankit said in Hindi, "You are my idol, I respect you..." Nikhil said that it seemed like Ankit's aversion to making eye contact was because of his anger issues, that he couldn't control what he is capable of saying, "I don't think it's about respect. I think you are an angry person..." Nikhil said. Mika Singh chimed in, "I think you're a shy person."

The conversation then moved to Ankit jumping off the sixth floor of a building, because he was being chased by monkeys. Raghu said, "You jumped out of fear, not courage." Ankit said that if it was one monkey, he could have taken it on. Mika said, "All three of us are thinking the same thing, that you're lying."

Ankit replied in Hindi, "Aapki soch galat hai (Your thinking is wrong). Aapki soch galat hai, isme main aapke saath kuch nahi kar sakta (Your thinking is wrong, and I can't do anything about it)."

Nikhil ended the audition by telling Ankit that he is 'a child, and an actor' who 'pretends to be emotional'.

Roadies completed its 18th season earlier this year. The show has provided a platform to industry veterans such as Rannvijay Singha and Ayushmann Khurrana, and others such as Prince Narula, Bani J, and Varun Sood.