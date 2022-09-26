Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Navika Kotia hospitalised; talks about 'exhausting and difficult days'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Navika Kotia has been hospitalised. The actor took to her Instagram account to reveal that she was admitted to hospital after being unwell for the past three days. She also thanked her friends and family for supporting her through her hospitalisation. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Akshara reaches hospital to sing for Manjari

Navika shared a picture from a hospital on her Instagram Stories, and captioned it, "Admitted." She also revealed that her close friend Palak Sindhwani, who plays Sonu in the Sony Sab show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also visited her at the hospital. Sharing a picture in which Palak was hugging her, Navika wrote, "Baby you light up my world like nobody else. Love you Paklu @palaksindhwani. You made me feel so much better instantly. Best surprise."

Navika also shared a note about her hospitalisation. She wrote, "As exhausting and difficult the past three days have been for me physically...I just feel so grateful to be surrounded by such loving and helpful friends! You guys know who are I don't need to tag."

The actor added, "All I wanna say is thank you so much for taking care of me and helping me in big or small ways! And to my wonderful family whom I have troubled a little too much but they have been just so patient and loving. I love you all."

Navika Kotia recently joined the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with Mrunal Jain. While Mrunal plays Dr. Kunal Khera, Navika plays his sister Maya, who is making a career as a pop-star by lip-syncing to Akshara's voice.

Navika had also appeared for a small cameo in the first season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Chikki when she was younger, while her brother had played the character of young Naksh. Navika has also appeared in English Vinglish and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.