Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Oct 1: Akshara decides to divorce Abhimanyu, focus on rebuilding her career

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara learns the shocking news that Abhimanyu has sent her divorce papers. Neel brings Abhimanyu to the temple where his relationship with Akshara began and ironically, where it may end too. Keep reading this article to know more. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu sends divorce papers to Akshara

Akshara finds the divorce papers

Abhimanyu sends the divorce papers to Akshara in the previous episode. The papers were received by Vansh and the entire family decides to keep it a secret for Akshara until she is ready to bear the shock. Vansh warns Aarohi to not tell Akshara anything about the divorce papers or else, he will reveal her secret to everyone. Aarohi complies but unfortunately, destiny has other plans. But more on this later in the article.

Meanwhile, Akshara remains completely unaware of the divorce notice. As a matter of fact, she is more hopeful about resolving issues with Abhimanyu. She calls Neel to get Abhimanyu to come to the temple where their relationship began. Neel realises that she doesn’t know about Abhimanyu’s intentions and he decides to keep it that way only. He makes an excuse to Abhimanyu to come with him to the temple and asks Akshara to join as well. However, before Akshara can see Abhimanyu, she sees the divorce papers on her way out. She is shocked to find the notice. It will be interesting to see what she would say to Abhimanyu at the temple now. Will they be able to resolve their issues or is divorce the only option now? Keep reading to find out.

Abhimanyu and Akshara meet at the temple

Abhimanyu waits for Akshara’s response to the divorce papers, little does he know that Akshara didn’t know about the notice all this while. He comes to the temple with Neel to pray for Manjari’s health. He is surprised to see Neel brought him to the place which holds such importance for Akshara and his relationship. He goes inside and incidentally finds Akshara waiting for him inside.

He notices the divorce papers in Akshara’s hands. Akshara turns to him and tells him about her resolution this morning that she will work on their relationship from the start, but it looks like Abhimanyu has already given up and is ready to end it altogether. At the same time, both the Birlas and Goenkas arrive there. Harsh is taken aback by Abhimanyu’s decision to divorce Akshara but Mahima is delighted to see their relationship breaking apart. Akshara stops anyone from interfering and now it’s time to wait for her decision.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see how this divorce sequence will end for Abhimanyu and Akshara. Turns out, Akshara and Abhimanyu’s relationship will come to an end and she will decide to build her career once again. Keep reading more articles on HT highlights for all the latest updates.

