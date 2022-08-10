Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update Aug 10: Akshara finds out Anisha is having an affair

This episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to shock all viewers who believed that Anisha had come back to Kairav because of her love for him. Akshara will discover Anisha's true intentions behind her marriage proposal to Kairav, which will leave her extremely shocked and heartbroken. Read this article to know more. Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Suhasini is angry with Anisha over her lehenga

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu argues with Suhasini

The previous episode ends with Suhasini getting mad over Anisha’s wedding lehenga. Anisha tries to explain that it's not what she ordered but Suhasini continues to blame her for not respecting her values by ordering a 'revealing' wedding outfit. Later, Abhimanyu and Akshara try to clear the misunderstanding. Abhimanyu also feels disappointed in Suhasini for judging Anisha prematurely. Suhasini apologises but they get into an argument.

Manjiri calms everyone down. Dr. Kunal arrives at the Birla house as a surprise guest at Anand’s request. Abhimanyu welcomes him. Everyone rejoices with him and Abhimanyu on the good news of Abhimanyu’s test results. They thank Kunal for coming as hope in their lives and saving Abhimanyu’s career. Read more on this in the upcoming articles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhimanyu, Neil, and Parth excitedly celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Anisha while the latter seems distracted. Akshara also appears tense and gets emotional as she ties Rakhi to Kairav’s hand. Why is Akshara so worried? What does she know that is bothering her? Keep reading this article to find out the answers.

Akshara overhears Anisha’s conversation

After the tussle with Suhasini, Akshara feels worried about Anisha and goes on to look for her. She finds Anisha talking to someone in hiding, and overhears the conversation. Akshara is taken aback by what Anisha tells her mystery friend. Akshara finds out that Anisha is having an affair with someone else and she wants to continue the affair even after marriage.

Akshara is heartbroken after hearing that Anisha just wants to put up a play to hide her affair and continue meeting her boyfriend without anyone doubting her. Akshara feels overwhelmed by this revelation, and doesn't want to tell Abhimanyu to avoid stressing him ahead of his surgery. She can’t confess it to Kairav as he will be devastated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshara needs to confront Anisha about this urgently, but it remains to be seen if Anisha will accept her faults or if it will lead to a new tragedy in Akshara’s life. In the next episode, Akshara will face a conflict as she needs to confront Anisha while hiding the truth from everyone else. More shockingly, it appears that Kairav will also overhear the confrontation between them. Read the next written update on HT highlights to know more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.