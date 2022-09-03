Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update September 3: Abhimanyu leaves for Udaipur, Goenkas and Birlas get into a fight

Abhimanyu comes across something disturbing accidentally and he is forced to leave for Udaipur in an instant. The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses more drama when the Goenka and Birla families come face to face and it doesn’t end happily. Meanwhile, Akshara gets stuck on her way to Jaipur and leaves Maya anxious. Keep reading this article to know more about the show. Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recap: Abhimanyu finds Akshara's bracelet

Akshara visits the Goenka family

After her failed attempts to see Abhimanyu, Akshara turns to the Goenka house for a visit. She sees them from a distance and gets emotional. Later, Kairav calls Manish to hear his family’s voice. While Manish senses Kairav on the call, he gets worried; Kairav cuts the call hesitantly. Akshara gets on her way back to Jaipur and gets to know about Maya’s press conference being postponed.

The next day, while Akshara is stuck in the traffic, Manjiri gets into a troublesome encounter with Akhil and Suhasini. Akhil starts accusing Manjiri of not being worried about his daughter-in-law, Akshara. He says some ill words about Abhimanyu as well. To this, Manjiri loses her calm.

Ultimately, Suhasini makes Akhil end the matter but on their way out, they accidentally drive through a puddle. They end up splashing mud on Majiri. Keep reading this article to find out how this small argument leads to a huge fight between the two families.

Abhimanyu leaves for Udaipur

Back at the Birla house, Mahima receives the information that Manish Goenka got a call from an international number the very day. She firmly believes that the number belongs to Kairav and asks the police to follow this lead. Mahima also calls Abhimanyu to share the update; at the same time, Manjiri arrives home all dishevelled. After Mahima enquires what this is all about, Manjiri recalls the incident. What they forget to notice is that incidentally, Abhimanyu is still on call with Mahima and he overhears the entire conversation. He gets extremely furious at the Goenkas and leaves instantly to confront them.

Harsh and Anand also learn about this encounter and leave to address this matter directly with the Goenkas. Meanwhile, Maya and Dr Kunal turn antsy at Akshara as she gets very late for the conference. Finally, as she arrives. However, an issue arises since Shefali is present at the same event. Akshara just about gets saved from being exposed but it remains to be seen how long she can manage to hide from the Birla family.

At the Goenka house, Suhasini tries to calm everyone down and let go of the fight but to no avail. Birlas arrive in extreme anger and immediately starta verbal fight with Manish. Harsh warns Manish that this time if he finds Kairav Goenka, he will kill him. Manish raises his hand to hit Harsh but Abhimanyu arrives just in time.

In the next episode, we will see Manish throwing Abhimanyu out of the house accusing him of not being able to protect Akshara. Abhimanyu hears Akshara’s voice at Shefali’s event. Keep reading HT highlights for more such written updates from the latest episodes.

