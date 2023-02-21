‘You have no idea what loss is,’ fans react to Episode 6 of The Last of Us

The Last of Us is not only captivating its audience with its gripping storyline, but it's also sparking conversations online with its thought-provoking themes. In episode 6, fans were treated to a heartwarming reunion between Joel and his brother Tommy, but it was the quieter moments that really resonated with viewers.

The show has been praised for its top-tier script and nuanced performances, and episode 6 is no exception. While the action takes a backseat in this episode, the emotional depth of the conversations between Joel and Tommy and the community they've discovered leave a lasting impact on the audience. Here's how Twitterati reacted to 'Kin,’ Episode 6 of 'The Last of Us'

Best ‘The Last Of Us Tweets’

Another episode that left the viewers sobbing

“Wake up, Joel”

How people deal with menstruation Post-Apocalypse

Is Tommy really a communist?

About ‘The Last of Us’

The Last of Us is a show that doesn't shy away from exploring complex themes, and fans are loving it. Based on the popular video game of the same name, the show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a fungal infection has turned most of humanity into zombie-like creatures. It follows Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a young girl who may hold the key to saving humanity. The Last of Us is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys thought-provoking storytelling and nuanced performances. New episodes are premiering every Sunday on HBO, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next instalment to see what twists and turn the story will take next.