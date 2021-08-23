Zaid Darbar wishes wife Gauahar Khan on birthday, says she has 'the best soul'. See party pics

Actor Gauahar Khan received birthday wishes from her husband Zaid Darbar on Monday. He also shared a bunch of pictures from their party.

Sharing them, Zaid wrote: "This day will always be special! It was the day I proposed my wife and it’s been a year since she said yes. She is the strongest and has the best soul, Happiest birthday to this lovely person. I love you @gauaharkhan." Incidentally, it is also the day that when he proposed to Gauahar last year.

The actor replied to him and wrote in the comments box: "I love you! Thank u for making it the best every year."

Gauahar and Zaid married in December last year after a whirlwind romance during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, they got engaged after over a month of knowing each other.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar had revealed the reason why she married him. She said: “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts."

In another interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar had said how Zaid, despite being a man with few demands, had one condition for marriage. She had said: “Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits.”

Post their wedding, Gauahar and Zaid often share pictures with each other. Since they married in the midst of a pandemic, they went for their honeymoon rather late, six months after their wedding.

In another interview to Hindustan Times, Gauahar had said: "It was a honeymoon trip as we couldn’t go anywhere post our wedding. We both had work and though we visited a few cities in India, most were work-related. So when we learnt that Russia is open for tourists and we were hoping for a holiday, so we went ahead. We took all precautions and really enjoyed ourselves. People over there weren’t taking as much care as we were (laughs). It was a lot of fun and there were so many things to do. With everything that we have been through in this year, it was perfect.”