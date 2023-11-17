TVF’s Guardians Of the Galaxy - An initiative for Daily Wagers and freelancers from Film & OTT

In a unique and compassionate endeavour, The Viral Fever (TVF), India's premium content-creating outfit, has been silently transforming lives through its initiative, “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Since Arunabh Kumar posted a throwback picture from 2015 about the initiative, netizens have been reacting to it with lot of positive enthusiasm. From its inception in 2015, this program has been a beacon of hope, offering financial support to the dedicated workers, staff, industry professionals, freelancers and daily wagers who contribute tirelessly to the success of the organization and the industry at large.

TVF is committed to raising funds and providing monetary assistance for the medical and educational needs of its workforce and their families

Under the Guardians of the Galaxy initiative, TVF is committed to raising funds and providing monetary assistance for the medical and educational needs of its workforce and their families. This initiative underscores TVF's commitment to the well-being of its unsung heroes, extending a helping hand when it's needed most.

Vinay Sharma, an actor for 15 years and one who has worked on TVF’s spoof videos, recently experienced the profound impact of this initiative. Facing unexpected medical expenses, Vinay expressed his gratitude, stating, "TVF's Guardians of the Galaxy came to my rescue when I needed it the most. I wish to specially thank Arunabh sir because he responded to me on time since it was a medical emergency at home. TVF’s support not only eased my financial burden but also restored my faith in the caring community we've built here."

Arunabh Kumar, the visionary founder of TVF, highlighted the essence and significance of the Guardians of the Galaxy initiative, and said, "In the vast landscape of the entertainment industry, we often forget the individuals working behind the scenes. This initiative is our way of acknowledging their dedication and ensuring that they have a safety net for their families' well-being. It's not just about creating content; it's about creating a community that cares."

TVF's commitment to its Guardians of the Galaxy initiative reflects its values of empathy, solidarity, and fostering a culture of support within the organization. As India's first and most successful content-creating outfit, TVF continues to set a precedent for the industry by demonstrating that success is not only measured in viewership numbers but also in the positive impact made on the lives of its workforce.

