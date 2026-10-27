Udta Teer box office collection day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan’s spy comedy faces another weekday test as it crosses 25.76 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer showed signs of growth over its first weekend, but the film’s box office run slowed once Monday arrived. However, Tuesday has also witnessed a bit dip. After opening to a modest response on Friday, the spy comedy managed to improve its collections on Saturday and Sunday. With Tuesday marking its fifth day in theatres, all eyes are now on whether it can hold its ground at the box office amidst the major competition in theatres.

Udta Teer box office collection

First Tuesday brings another dip for Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Udta Teer as total nears ₹26 crore.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Udta Teer is showing resilience. The film is currently running across 5,852 shows and has collected a net of ₹2.96 crore on day 5.. Notably, the occupancy has seen a slight uptick to 18.0%. However, the collection is 8.9% lower that Monday. The total India net collection stands at a solid ₹25.76 crore.

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What Ayushmann Khurrana said about Udta Teer

{{^usCountry}} Ayushmann recently opened up about working with producer Guneet Monga, pointing out that they have a similar approach to choosing stories. The actor said, “Guneet and I share a very common core when it comes to content. I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking, unique cinema, and Guneet has championed distinctive storytelling in her own way, taking Indian stories to a global platform and representing India at the Oscars. And it is this synergy that makes this film so exciting. With Udta Teer, we're bringing that shared vision to a genre-breaking entertainer that blends patriotism, action and comedy." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayushmann recently opened up about working with producer Guneet Monga, pointing out that they have a similar approach to choosing stories. The actor said, “Guneet and I share a very common core when it comes to content. I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking, unique cinema, and Guneet has championed distinctive storytelling in her own way, taking Indian stories to a global platform and representing India at the Oscars. And it is this synergy that makes this film so exciting. With Udta Teer, we're bringing that shared vision to a genre-breaking entertainer that blends patriotism, action and comedy." {{/usCountry}}

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The film also brings the two together after a long association that began well before their current collaboration. Recalling their history, Ayushmann added, "She took my first ever audition, so we go back a long way. We've stayed in touch ever since and watched each other's journeys, and now we've finally got the chance to work together."

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What is Udta Teer about?

Udta Teer is the first film directed by Akash A Kaushik, who has previously written films such as Housefull 4, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The story follows a Pakistani spy, played by Ayushmann, who loses his memory after a blast. When he wakes up, he is convinced that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. The mistaken identity lands him in one messy situation after another as he gets caught up in a cross-border espionage mission. His inability to remember who he really is becomes the source of much of the film's comedy.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer also features Sara Ali Khan alongside Ayushmann. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, the late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand.

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