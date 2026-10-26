Udta Teer box office collection day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's film sees 67% drop on first Monday after steady weekend, crosses ₹22 crore

The film opened with ₹4.10 crore on Friday, October 23. Saturday brought a noticeable improvement, as collections rose to ₹7.25 crore, a jump of around 76% from the opening day. The upward trend continued on Sunday, when the film collected ₹8.20 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Udta Teer has earned an estimated ₹2.71 crore net in India on its first Monday. The film is playing across 5,583 shows nationwide, but saw 67% dip on the first day of the week. Its total India net collection has reached ₹22.26 crore.

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan ’s Udta Teer had a promising first weekend at the box office, but Monday has brought a slowdown. The spy comedy saw its collections climb over the first three days before taking a weekday hit on October 26. While the film started on a modest note on Friday, its Saturday and Sunday numbers offered some hope. Now, the focus is on whether it can keep audiences coming to theatres through the rest of the week, especially with other recent releases competing for attention.

The weekend gave Udta Teer a much-needed boost after its relatively modest opening day. Monday's numbers, however, suggest that the film will need to find a stronger weekday audience if it hopes to maintain its momentum. The next few days will be important for the Ayushmann and Sara starrer.

Ayushmann's top five opening-day performers are Thamma, which collected ₹24 crore, Dream Girl 2 at ₹9.75 crore, Dream Girl at ₹9.50 crore, Bala at ₹9.25 crore and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan at ₹8.75 crore.

Udta Teer may have gained ground over its opening weekend, but its first-day collection was nowhere close to Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest openers. The actor's strongest opening numbers have come from films with established franchises, familiar comic characters or considerable audience interest ahead of release.

What is Udta Teer about? Udta Teer is the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, who has previously worked as a writer on films including Housefull 4, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The film follows a Pakistani spy, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who loses his memory after a blast. When he wakes up, he mistakenly believes he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. What follows is a series of chaotic situations as he finds himself caught in a cross-border espionage mission, with his confusion about his own identity driving much of the comedy.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Khurrana. Its ensemble cast also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, the late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand.