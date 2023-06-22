U.S. patent body denies exclusive rights of 'Archetypes' to Meghan and Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been denied trademark for their Spotify podcast. The trademark application was filed in March 2022 by Archewell Audio and the couple wanted exclusive rights to their podcast called Archetypes. The application has been denied by the U.S. Patent and trademark office on the grounds of the “likelihood and confusion” with an existing brand.

Archetypes , Megan Markle 's podcast on Spotify. (Spotify screenshot )

The couple applied for exclusive use of the name in several categories like” downloadable audio recordings and podcasts,” for anything pertaining to the “cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women.”

Whereas, the application was denied due to an existing trademark by Archetypes LLC, an Arizonian firm, which possessed exclusive use in 2015 for a series of books and articles about “nutrition, sexuality, fitness, and psychological self-improvement” etc.

Marjorie Witter Norman, an advocate from Willkie, Farr & Gallagher Firm, has applied for three more months in which to expertise the archetypes application for the couple.

Season one of the podcast was launched in August 2022 and is available on Spotify. One of the episodes also features Serna Williams. Issa Rae and Ziwe were also invited to discuss how the 'angry black woman' trope is usually illustrated in the media. Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling featured as guest appearances on the podcast. The Duchess of Sussex engaged in intimate conversations revolving around gender-specific labels and stereotypes, something which she highly resonated with. Being a mixed race has not been easy for The Duchess.

The description of the podcast is, “In this groundbreaking new podcast, ARCHETYPES, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, investigates the labels that try to hold women back. Meghan will speak with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives."

