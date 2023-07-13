Here's why Varun Dhawan didn't talk to Janhvi Kapoor for the first month of Bawaal shoot

Varun Dhawan has revealed that for the first month of the shoot of his upcoming film Bawaal, he didn't talk to Janhvi Kapoor on purpose. He also said that his co-star took it rather personally. (Also Read: Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor go through highs and lows of love in new Bawaal song. Watch)

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Bawaal

Varun and Janhvi will be seen opposite each other in Bawaal, a romantic film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, in which the two are seen struggling in love. The film will premiere on Prime Video India on July 21.

Varun reveals not talking to Janhvi

“Initially, at least for the first one month we went on set, I tried this thing where I said I won't communicate with her much. Because I felt we'll become friends like this (snaps). I said let me not, and let me be a little aloof, a little cold. I'll talk to everyone else but her, and purposely. I felt it might evoke something in her and something in me when we were doing scenes of that nature. (Nitesh) Sir was on this. And then eventually, I told her after 20 days. Then she realised it, otherwise she took it personally. See, I did it selfishly but I think it helped both of us at that time. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, we also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting,” Varun said in an interview to Galatta Plus.

Nitesh on Varun's process

“I didn't really notice. I honestly don't mind which schools you guys (Varun and Janhvi) are from, as long as I get my shot. I think I got that, yeah,” Nitesh said in the same interview.

About Bawaal

"Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world," said Sajid Nadiadwala, who is co-producing the film under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

