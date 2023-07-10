Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor go through highs and lows of love in new Bawaal song. Watch

Varun and Janhvi's romance

The music video of Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte traces the highs and lows in the relationship between Ajay (Varun) and Nisha (Janhvi) in the film. The video begins with their marriage, where a disagreement crops up at the very onset. Although Varun and Janhvi's characters want to resolve their issues, they seem to hurt each other in some way, which is reflected in the lyrics of the song. The slow romantic track is sung beautifully by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

The music video

The music video gives a glimpse of Europe as Varun takes Janhvi for a trip to Paris and other cities that were at the centre of World War II. In one scene, Janhvi is seen to attempt a song as Varun cheers her on, and in another, the tone gets a lot more solemn as they visit a graveyard and sit at a nearby bench.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the song and heaped praise, especially for Arijit Singh, in the comments. One said, "Very melodious and heart touching song sung marvellously by Arijit with so much feeling and emotion in his soulful and captivating voice. Hats off to Arijit and Mithoon for presenting this masterpiece." Another said, "Arijit Singh era... His melodious voice u can't ignore ..." "No comparison of this voice...literally awesome sir," read another comment.

Bawaal trailer

The trailer of Bawaal was released on July 9, where Varun Dhawan is shown as a small-town history teacher who woos Janhvi Kapoor's character. The story then moves to Europe as Varun takes Janhvi for a trip to Paris and other cities that were at the centre of World War II. Allusions to Adolf Hitler to the characters speaking of a “world war within" follow. The trailer received mixed response by many who then took to Twitter to slam how the story takes Hitler as a metaphor for personal greed.

Bawaal is set to skip the theatrical release and premiere directly on Prime Video India on July 21.

