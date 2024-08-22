5 takeaways from Angry Young Men: Zoya Akhtar says Salman Khan taught her cycling, and more

The new docuseries Angry Young Men revolved around the personal and professional lives of legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed, and how they broke into the film industry. The docuseries also contained insights, anecdotes and opinions from both the screenwriter's families, which included Salim Khan's children Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, and Javed's children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. (Also read: Angry Young Men review: A heartfelt, fascinating update on Salim-Javed's legacy) Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan, Salman Khan and Zoya Akhtar at the trailer launch of Angry Young Men in Mumbai (PTI Photo) (PTI08_13_2024_000220B) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

Here are five takeaways from the show.

Salman taught Zoya how to cycle

Zoya Akhtar revealed that it was Salman Khan who taught her how to ride a bicycle. Salman Khan said, “It was like everyone was like family. Anyone could go to anyone's house. I taught Farhan and Zoya how to cycle.” Zoya added, “I was just kind of struggling and I remember Salman was like, 'Just go for it. Nothing is going to happen. You'll fall. Then you'll get up and you'll go again'. And it's something that stays, you know.”

Javed Akhtar says he feels guilty because of failed first marriage

Javed Akhtar opened up about his first marriage to Honey Irani. He said, "Honey is one person in the world towards whom I feel guilty. And she’s the only person. About 60 to 70 person responsibility lies on my shoulders for the failure of that marriage. If I had as much understanding as I have today, perhaps, things would not have gone wrong. It’s very difficult to accept. But that’s how it is.” Shabana Azmi said that she gives all the credit to Honey for building trust among the children and today all of them share a nice relationship.

Arbaaz on dad Salim Khan's second marriage

Arbaaz Khan said how their mother, Salma Khan, never pitted them against their father after a second marriage. “My mother never influenced us to think or say anything against our father. She had her troubles, but she never influenced us to think, ‘Your dad is like this,’ or, ‘This is what he is doing.’ Never… We still call her aunty because she was Helen aunty at that time. Though we treat her as a mother, we call her Helen aunty. She is part of our lives. More than us, my mom ensures that she is part of everything,” he said.

Amitabh on the ‘emergency meeting’ right after the release of Sholay

Sholay was declared as a flop right after release, and the docuseries revealed how Ramesh Sippy held an emergency meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan. Amitabh said, “Ramesh ji said that we should think of changing the ending so that you don’t die, but you should live.” Javed said, “We told him not to worry. Let them say what they want to. This is going to be a super hit. It’s all nonsense.”

Amitabh added how Ramesh Sippy suggested that they wait till Monday. He then shared with a smile, “After Monday, it became history. Didn’t it?”

Salim Khan refused to be a witness to Javed Akhtar's first marriage

Javed said how always saw Salim Khan and his wife, Salma Khan, as his parents. But they were initially not into the idea of being witnesses to his marriage to Honey Irani. Javed said, “Salim saab said, ‘You need two witnesses to get married.’ I said you are there. Obviously, I’d choose no one else. He said, ‘Don’t make a witness.’ I asked why. He said, ‘All the marriages I’ve been a witness to have fallen apart.’ I am not a superstitious person at all. I said I don’t believe in such things. You will be my witness. But then he proved to be right.” Javed and Honey's relationship fell apart around 1980. Javed fell in love with Shabana Azmi and they got married in 1984.

Angry Young Men is available to watch on Prime Video.