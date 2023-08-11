Aakhri Sach trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia investigates case inspired by the Burari deaths. Watch

After being seen shaking a leg with Rajinikanth in Nelson's Tamil action film Jailer, Tamannaah Bhatia will switch gears and appear as an investigating officer in the Hotstar Specials series Aakhri Sach. She plays the head of investigation for a complex case where all 11 members of a Delhi family are found hanging at their residence. Disney+ Hotstar dropped the trailer of the thriller series on Friday. (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia has a cute response for boyfriend Vijay Varma's latest Instagram post)

What's in the trailer?

Tamannaah Bhatia in Aakhri Sach

The trailer of Aakhri Sach kicks off with Tamannaah having visions in sleep, that culminate with the haunting visual of a number of bodies hanging from the ceiling. She wakes up sweaty and terrified. She plays an investigating officer and the case she's dealing with is called the one that “shook the nation.”

The case involves the death of 11 family members, spanning from the age of 9 to 71, that is across three generations. They're described as a “regular family, just like us.” The case is suspected to be that of mass hanging initially, but Tamannaah's character points out signs that suggest otherwise.

The house they're found hanging in has a curious connection to the number 11. There are 11 doors and windows, along with 11 dead bodies. The presence of an outsider is suspected too, as the time of death of all family members is quite close to one another's.

The rest of the trailer shows Tamannaah and her team going deeper into the investigation, but she admits that something is still amiss. The trailer ends with the line, “Family matters should stay within the family.”

Inspired by Burari deaths case?

While the family found dead in the series is referred to as the Randhawas, the case has enough similarities to suggest it's inspired by the infamous 2018 Burari deaths episode. Apart from an episode of Sony Entertainment Television's Crime Patrol, the Burari deaths case has also been explored in depth in the 2021 three-part true crime Netflix docuseries House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, created by Leena Yadav.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach will premiere on August 25 on Disney+ Hotstar. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee in a key role.

