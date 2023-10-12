Aarya Season 3 trailer: Sushmita Sen is in full-on Durga mode, fights villains old and new. Watch

Sushmita Sen is back as the sherni. As can be seen in the trailer of Season 3 of Ram Madhvani's crime drama Aary, she dials up the ferocity while protecting her three kids from a world of gangsters. This time, she becomes a gangster herself, inviting threats from enemies old and new. (Also Read: Aarya Season 3 teaser: Sushmita Sen takes the crown, gets shot. Watch)

Gangster queen

Sushmita Sen's Aarya Season 3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3

Aarya seems to have left her homely abode and is now living in a fortress. She's inherited the opium smuggling business from her family. At the start of the trailer, we see her forcefully making the land-owner of an opium farm sign the papers. How? She gets her men to slash his thumb wide open so he can use his blood as the ink.

She's offered the biggest transportation deal of her life, worth ₹1000 crore by her new ally, the Russians. She's working with Sampat, who once threatened to kill her family, and Daulat (Sikandar Kher), the now-loyal sidekick who'd murdered her husband Jeet (Chandrachur Singh).

Enemies old and new

As Sushmita's voiceover established in the teaser of Season 3, the one who wears the crown also becomes the target of many. Naturally, more villains have entered her yard. These include Sooraj (Indraneil Sengupta), the son-in-law of her dead father Udayveer, who's come back to India in order to avenge the latter's death.

There's also another character played by Ila Arun, who promises to thwart Arya's business expansions. Besides these, there is the regular crop of ACP Khan and the Russians, who threaten to kill her family, presumably after dishonouring of their deal.

But Aarya is no woman to back down. She's seen slashing people's chests with a sword and letting out an intense war cry, in a wounded state, on the top of a fortress. It's the same spot when Aarya gets shot down and falls on the floor.

The show, also starring Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni, is created, produced, and directed by Ram Madhvani. Season 3 will release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

