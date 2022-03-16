Abhay season 3 trailer: Kunal Kemmu's supercop returns to hunt down dark, twisted killers, viewers in awe of Vijay Raaz

The trailer for the new season of the crime drama Abhay was released on Wednesday afternoon. The show, which stars Kunal Kemmu in the titular role, sees ACP Abhay Pratap Singh, a tough-as-nails cop from Uttar Pradesh, solving grisly and violent crimes in the state. The previous two seasons of the show were well received critically and appreciated by fans too. (Also read: Soha shares video of Kunal fighting with friend to pay the bill at restaurant)

Kunal took to his social media to share the trailer. It opens with a voiceover saying that it's time to liberate mankind, which is stuck like a pebble in the wheel of life. We get glimpses of Kunal as Abhay, followed by two gruesome murders. Then we see Abhay on the case, who deduces the killer might murder more people. There are shots of Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade, both looking malicious.

The trailer then introduces the face behind the voice that was heard in the beginning- Vijay Raaz, who is described as a 'dark force'. The visuals show a cult led by Vijay Raaz's character as Abhay and his team race against time to catch the bad guys and save lives. The show's synopsis states, “This season the stakes get higher as Abhay faces a new unknown threat, a dark force capable of exploiting anyone in the name of a twisted belief. Will Abhay win this battle with death?”

Fans were profuse in their praise of the trailer. One fan commented, "Love this series. Eagerly awaiting for the third season." Another fan wrote, "Always love Kunal Kemmu's acting here." Several fans also applauded Vijay Raaz's menacing-looking villain in the trailer. "Vijay Raaz always surprises you with his screen appearance," commented a fan.

The show's third season premieres on April 8, 2022 on Zee5. The series, directed by Ken Ghosh, also stars Asha Negi, Rahul Dev, Tanuj Virwani, Divya Agarwal, and Nidhi Singh.

