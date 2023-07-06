Anupriya Goenka: Portfolios create unnecessary pressure on youngsters

Actor Anupriya Goenka calls the industry a tough place to survive, particularly for girls.

Anupriya Goenka

“It is really challenging to find work in the industry as what you might think can be the right project for you, might not be so. Initially, I didn’t understand where I’ll fit in. Also, I never had a professional portfolio made nor had any urge to have one,” says Goenka.

The Tiger Zinda Hai and Aashram actor recalls, “I remember it used to surprise casting associates as well other newbies...who were like arre bina portfolio ke kaise kaam milega. But, I was not ready to splurge lakhs on a couple of pictures, clearly because I didn’t have that kind of money nor any wish. Personally, I feel portfolios are a way of creating unnecessary pressure on youngsters – monetarily and emotionally.”

Goenka asserts that she is happy to have been able to make space for herself. “I’m glad to be as a known as an actor and not just a star. I have seen those times when while auditioning some called me a model face with no rawness, many thought I was too tall, dusky or too pretty for a role! For years you just don’t understand where to start from. Thankfully, now I have found my space and makers well understand where to fit me. At the back of my mind, I want to try my hand at a pure rustic character from rural backing to just prove a point or maybe play someone with dark shades.”

On the personal front, the Criminal Justice-2 actor wants to go slow and focus on her present. “I am focusing on being a pet parent as it’s only recently I adopted two pups – a poodle and maltipoo – I named them Faith and Hope. They are pure love. It was just last month that one of them was extremely unwell and I was running pillar to post but now they both are doing fine. I was able to fulfill my long due dream of having my own furry babies,” shares Goenka.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.