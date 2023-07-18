Iqbal Khan: I have started to value success more

Actor Mohammed Iqbal Khan feels content after getting to taste success of late with his action franchise on OTT.

Mohammed Iqbal Khan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I took up Crackdown the only thought that struck me was to be part of a writing that has sharpened highs and lows for each character unlike other mediums that treat story as a whole. Being in the industry for decades, I feel each actor brings something different to the table and those traits should be explored to the fullest. This is what OTT provides for actors like me. It’s said success is sweet, the secret is sweat so after years of consistent work when eventually you get numbers and rave reviews it does bring along the feeling of fulfilment for an artiste,” says the Dil Se Dil Tak (2018)and The Bull of Dalal Street (2022) actor.

Khan adds that over the period of time, he has learnt to go slow and not burden himself with work related pressure. “It took me years to understand the importance of slowing down and taking each day as it comes. I have stopped taking any work stress as it takes you nowhere. It impacts your life and makes you unhappy. It ultimately does affect you. I feel for all of us our home and family should be foremost. Whether I am working on TV or any other medium, I prefer working for 20 days with utmost conviction and devote rest of the days in a month to my people. After this decision, I have started to value success more and take it as a step forward in life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On working with newcomers and younger generation, he says, “There is no competition with the new set of actors as I well understand my capabilities also, I am absolutely confident about my craft. I have never tried to put myself into someone else’s shoes. Jo mera kaam hai bas woh hi mera focus hai, koi kya kar raha it has stopped affecting me. Success does bring more work and that again is a positive sign,” concludes Khan who is currently playing the lead in the show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.