Adolescence sets new Netflix record, becomes most watched show with 66.3 million views

Netflix scored an unlikely hit in Adolescence, the four-episode long series that released on the platform earlier this month on March 13. In the few days since its release, the show garnered unprecedented views and rave reviews. The show, which stars Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, has now went on to create a record for Netflix. It has become the most watched show ever, with a whooping 66.3 million views. (Also read: Adolescence creator Stephen Graham surprised by how the show has struck 'a nerve' in India) Adolescence released on Netflix on March 13.

Adolescence becomes most watched show

As per a report by Variety, the show registered 24.3 million views during its first week and clinched the title of the most watched show by earning the number 1 title worldwide. The second week proved to be even more favourable, as the show attracted almost double the viewership with 42 million views. The total after two weeks now stands at 66.3 million views- a new record for the platform within the span of 11 days, which is more than any other limited show.

The second-most watched show on Netflix was The Residence with 6.4 million views. It stars Uzo Adoba and is created by Shonda Rhimes from Shondaland. The title which followed suit was Running Point with 3.5 million views.

About the show

Adolescence, with each of its four episodes shot in a single take, centres around a 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who is arrested for the murder of a classmate.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of the show read, “What makes Adolescence so powerful is that it never tries to manipulate the viewer into some conclusion. Through its persistence on following time, place and action, there is a unity of emotional intelligence and sensitivity that demands the viewer to look closer, follow the words a little more carefully.”