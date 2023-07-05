Akanksha Puri calls out Bigg Boss OTT for milking her kiss with Jad Hadid after bashing them: Why didn't they stop task?

Akanksha Puri has spoken about her infamous kiss with Jad Hadid after her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actor has called out the show's team for milking the kiss by making teasers and stills out of it for promotion of the show. She has said Bigg Boss should have stopped them then and there if it was such a big issue. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT's Akanksha Puri on kissing Jad Hadid: 'Had I just touched his lips for 30 seconds we would have...'

Akanksha Puri has spoken about the promotion of her and Jad Hadid's kiss on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akanksha was evicted soon after the kiss episode, while Jad Hadid is still in the house. Host Salman Khan had expressed his disappointment over the two kissing on screen and had even warned of leaving the show. He had also schooled Jad for calling Akanksha a ‘bad kisser’ behind her back.

Akanksha calls out double standards of show, channel

Akanksha questioned the double standards of the show in a live interview on the Eloelo app. She said, “30 second. Agar ye sach mein itni badi problem thi to Bigg Boss humein mic pe bahut si cheezein bolte they ki Hindi mein baat mat karo, mic theek se pahniye to ye bhi bol dete ki ‘task hai yahi pe rok dijiye’. To aisa to kuch nahi bola unhone. (if this was such a big problem then Bigg Boss should have said that 'this is a task, stop it now' since he used to ask us to not speak in Hindi or to wear the mic properly. He didn't say anything like that).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Bahar aake maine dekha Jio ke app pe ye teaser bane huye hain. Promote wahi horaha hai, uski thumbnail bana ke episode mein lage huye hain mera aur Jad ka kiss karte huye ki ‘hottest kiss ever’. Isiliye mujhe double standards samajh nahi aa rahe (After I came out, I saw the kiss was made into a teaser, this is what is being promoted. Thumbnails of the kiss have been put out as ‘hottest kiss ever’. I can't understand these double standards)," she added.

Fans agree with Akanksha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many agreed with Akanksha in the comments section as a clip from the interview was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. A fan wrote, “She is absolutely right... Salman Khan ko channel ko itni problem thi ..toh turant task ko roka kyu nahi ..thumbnails ...teasers and all itna promote kyu kiya (if Salman and the channel had a problem then why they didn't stop the task, why did they promote it with thumbnails, teasers)?”

Another said, “Agreed… Puri TRP usi episode se li fr usi ko galat bana diya (they got high TRPs with that one episode and then declared it as wrong).” One more said, “Point toh hai iski baaton mein (there is indeed a point in what she is saying).” A comment also read: “Show chal nahi raha ha toh yeh sab nautanki kar rahe ha aise hoga show hit (the show isn't working that's why they are doing all this to make it a hit).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON