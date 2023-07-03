Akanksha Puri reacts to Jad Hadid saying she didn't perform well during kiss: ‘Aap mere boyfriend ya husband nahi hain’

Akanksha Puri recently opened up about her kiss with Jad Hadid on Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was evicted from the house on Sunday. Talking about Jad, Akanksha revealed she initially had a soft corner for him, which changed over time with his behaviour. She also addressed claims of being a bad kisser, as claimed by Jad in the show. Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri evicted, Jad Hadid likely to be out next week after punishment

Akanksha Puri evicted

Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Akanksha Puri were nominated last week. Akanksha was evicted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode after the three of them were given a task. They were asked to decide who, between them, should exit the show. Abhishek and Akanksha took Jiya's name while Jiya picked Akanksha. In the end, Salman announced that Akanksha would be evicted. Her eviction happened after her steamy kiss with Jad Hadid on live camera during a ‘task.'

Akanksha Puri on Jad Hadid

During a recent interview, Akanksha was asked if she genuinely had feelings for Jad Hadid. She said on Siddharth Kanan's YouTube channel, “See, not feelings, but definitely, Jad is a gentleman. I could relate to him. He is very sweet with everyone so I appreciated that bit about him. But I think he is a little spineless. He talks behind back. He is a bit b***hy. He has no guts to say anything on face, but he likes to talk a lot. I don't get this about him. From day 1, he was all out with me…bohot zayada ache they (we were good with each other).” Akanksha recalled being close with Jad and Palak Purswani initially until Jad changed his ‘game’ after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She believes Jad was instructed to play a ‘male casanova.’ “Game ke liye sahi hai, but as a person, I don't appreciate it (It might be fine for the game but not in real life),” she clarified.

Akanksha on being called a bad kisser

Akanksha also touched upon being told she didn't ‘perform’ well during the kiss task. Jad was also seen calling her a bad kisser. “I kissed as a part of a task. I wasn't moving my lips because I just had to perform the task for 30 seconds. Aap mere boyfriend ya husband nahi hain jo mujhe properly perform karna hai. Mujhe woh 30 second complete karke… woh task jitna tha and maine wahi kia. Ye mere kisi webseries ya movie ka scene nahi hai…aisa kuch nahi (you're not my partner that I would perform a kiss with you. For me it was a task which I wanted to win. It wasn't a scene from my film or series)…I would have kissed anyone else too in his place, be it Cyrus or Avinash or even a girl. I am very proud of it,” she said. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant was asked if she regrets her kissing stint, and she replied, “Not at all.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema. It's being hosted by Salman Khan.

