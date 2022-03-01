Anamika trailer: Sunny Leone is spy gone rogue in action web series, viewers call it 'sasti copy of Jason Bourne'. Watch

The trailer for Sunny Leone's upcoming action-thriller web series Anamika dropped on Tuesday. The series, directed by Vikram Bhatt, features Sunny as a spy gone rogue, and also stars Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Shehzad Shaikh, and Ayaz Khan. The trailer, which shows Sunny fighting goons and doing action sequences impressed some fans but left others wondering that the series looked similar to several Hollywood films. (Also read: Husband Daniel defends Sunny Leone against trolls for not holding Nisha's hand)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer opens with Sunny's Anamika living a quiet life and even planning to get married. We then see a government official (Rahul Dev) discovering her existence and explain that she was 'one of the best agents and she has gone wrong'. The powers that be decide that since she knows too much about powerful people, she must be eliminated. The trailer then kicks into high gear as we see Anamika get back at her pursuers in a montage interspersed with action sequences and gunfire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several fans reacted positively to the trailer, applauding Sunny's new action avatar. "You're on fire this time Sunny," wrote one. However, many others pointed out that the trailer had similarities to a number of spy films from Hollywood, ranging from Salt to the Bourne series. One user commented, "Sasti (cheap) copy of Jason Bourne." Another said, "Yeh kiski copy hai."

The eight-episode series will stream on MX Player, starting March 10. Commenting on the release, Sunny Leone said in a statement, “Action is a genre that I haven’t really explored in the past and when I read the script of Anamika, I was both amazed and excited to play this power packed character under the guidance of the very talented Vikram Bhatt. The way I was trained for my character and engaging with the entire cast has been a great experience. I can’t wait to see what the audience has to say about the series.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON