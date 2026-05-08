Mumbai, Actor Anant V Joshi has been cast as Anand "Annu" Mishra in the fifth season of the popular Sony LIV series "Gullak", replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the role.

Anant V Joshi replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu Mishra in ''Gullak'' season 5

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"Gullak", which means piggy bank in English, is a slice-of-life family drama created by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever .

The series follows the Mishra family father Santosh, mother Shanti, and their two sons Annu and Aman through the small, relatable moments of middle-class Indian life.

Narrated by the family's old piggy bank, the show has built a loyal following since its debut in 2019 for its warmth, humour, and emotional authenticity.

The new season returns with the rest of its core ensemble, which includes Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni as the Mishra parents, Harsh Mayar as younger son Aman, and Sunita Rajwar as the family's neighbour, with Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta essayed the character across the show's first four seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta essayed the character across the show's first four seasons. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Joshi, known for his work in "Virgin Bhaskar" and "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", said the show held a personal connection for him even before joining the cast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joshi, known for his work in "Virgin Bhaskar" and "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", said the show held a personal connection for him even before joining the cast. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "'Gullak' has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families. I've been a fan of this world for a long time, so becoming a part of it now feels truly special," he said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "'Gullak' has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families. I've been a fan of this world for a long time, so becoming a part of it now feels truly special," he said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor said the new season explores a more mature phase in the character's life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor said the new season explores a more mature phase in the character's life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Stepping into Annu Bhaiya's journey has been an exciting experience for me, especially because this season explores a more mature and evolving side of his life," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Stepping into Annu Bhaiya's journey has been an exciting experience for me, especially because this season explores a more mature and evolving side of his life," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Season five of"Gullak" is scheduled will premiere on Sony LIV soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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