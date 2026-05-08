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Anant V Joshi replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu Mishra in ''Gullak'' season 5

Anant V Joshi replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu Mishra in ''Gullak'' season 5

May 08, 2026 10:19 am IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Actor Anant V Joshi has been cast as Anand "Annu" Mishra in the fifth season of the popular Sony LIV series "Gullak", replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta in the role.

Anant V Joshi replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta as Annu Mishra in ''Gullak'' season 5

"Gullak", which means piggy bank in English, is a slice-of-life family drama created by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever .

The series follows the Mishra family father Santosh, mother Shanti, and their two sons Annu and Aman through the small, relatable moments of middle-class Indian life.

Narrated by the family's old piggy bank, the show has built a loyal following since its debut in 2019 for its warmth, humour, and emotional authenticity.

The new season returns with the rest of its core ensemble, which includes Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni as the Mishra parents, Harsh Mayar as younger son Aman, and Sunita Rajwar as the family's neighbour, with Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season.

Season five of"Gullak" is scheduled will premiere on Sony LIV soon.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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