Anjali Arora recalls meeting Munawar Faruqui's GF Nazila: 'May God bless them'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently won ALTBalaji's reality show Lock Upp. Just after he won the show, he revealed that he has a girlfriend named Nazila. During the show, Munawar shared a close bond with Anjali Arora, who even told him ‘I love you’ during the show. In a new interview, Anjali talked about her first meeting with Nazila after the show. Also Read: Munawar Faruqui says his closeness with Anjali Arora on Lock Upp 'wasn't easy' for girlfriend Nazila

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After his Lock Upp win, Munawar posted a romantic photo with a mystery girl on his Instagram handle, whom he had mentioned as Bubby on one occasion during the show. He later revealed that her name in Nazila and they have been dating for a few months.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Anjali was asked if she has met Munawar's girlfriend Nazila, she said that she met her at Lock Upp's success party. She said, “I met her when she entered with Munawar. He introduced her to me. It wasn't awkward. I was aware that she is his girlfriend and that she'll be coming to the party. So I just met her. She is very cute. There is no love triangle. Both of them are very happy together. May God bless them. The bond that I and Munawar share is of pure friendship."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, in an interview with TellyChakkar.com, Munawar talked about how Nazila dealt with his close bond with Anjali on the show. He said, “I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON