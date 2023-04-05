Aparshakti Khurana reveals the major challenge he faced working on Jubilee: 'Difficult for a Punjabi guy...'

Aparshakti Khurana will soon be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's period drama - Prime Video's upcoming web series Jubilee. In this interview with Hindustan Times, he talks about the challenges he faced, the lessons he learned, and much more. The ten-episode series also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ram Kapoor, and Sidhant Gupta. Directed by Vikramaditya, the show focuses on the Hindi film industry in the 1940s. Also read| Aparshakti Khurana: Shooting in my hometown is quite a dream

Aparshakti Khurana in a still from Jubilee.

Asked about the challenge he faced while preparing, and working for Jubilee, Aparshakti said, “The major challenge was to slow down my pace. I think I am an up-tempo, jumpy (kind of a) guy. So, I had to work on that. An actor in the 1940s needed a thehrao (stability and grace). Naturally, ek Chandigarh ke Punjabi boy ke liye ye le ke aana mushkil hota hai (It was difficult for a Punjabi boy hailing from Chandigarh). Most of the exercises and conversations in the workshops were about bringing my energy down.”

He also said that being a father made it easier for him to bring that ‘thehrao’. “I was talking about thehrao...that (fatherhood) has helped (in achieving it). Once you become a father, especially to a daughter, zindagi ke maksad aur mayne change ho jate hain (The meaning and purpose of life change) The priority of your life changes and you want to become a better version of yourself. I look forrward to discuss films, world; maybe boys if she wants, when she grows up.”

Recalling the most memorable time spent on sets of Jubilee, Aparshakti said, “The most memorable moments…that would be all the days when we shot songs, or were listening to the songs. Music is a very important character of Jubilee. Kudos to Amit Trivedi.”

He added, “The show has roughly 10 songs and I remember Aparna (Purohit, Prime Video) told Vikramaditya sir, ‘I want one song per episode’. With the show, we take the audience from 2023 to the 1940. Music was an integral part of our films at the time. It is so even now, but at that time, it was much more celebrated, more heartwarming and way more legendary. Music had to be a part of the series.”

Aparshakti also said that director Vikramaditya spoiled him during the course of working on Jubilee. “I think this is a unique and unprecedented quality that he has - he treats everybody on the sets equally. Inhone bigaad diya hai, hum aur set pe jaenge to ho sakta hai ye equal treatment na mile ((he spoilt us. We may not get the similar, equal treatment on every other set that we go to). He has good craft and good intentions to make a film.”

“You do not choose characters like Binod Das (Aparshakti's character in Jubilee), they choose you. Especially, if the director is of the stature of Vikramaditya Motwane. They have to choose you make you a better artist and improve your craft,” Aparshakti added about his character in Jubilee.

Aparshakti has mostly featured in comic roles, except a few. He admitted that a deviation like Jubilee helps him grow as an artist, but added that he is very proud of all his films. “Of course, Jubilee is a very different and prominent part of my career. Most of the things that I have done back in the day are comedy. But I am extremely proud of all those films, and the characters that I have done.”

"Not to sound too much, but all the Dangals and Strees of the world have been flag-bearer of good cinema of the country. I do believe, it is important for an actor to do different kind of cinema, with different kinds of people to must shift gears," he added.

