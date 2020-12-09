e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aparshakti Khurana: Shooting in my hometown is quite a dream, Ayushmann bhaiya is shooting his film and I am mine

Aparshakti Khurana: Shooting in my hometown is quite a dream, Ayushmann bhaiya is shooting his film and I am mine

Actor Aparshakti Khurana says the shooting experience in the Covid era is very different.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:47 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana were shooting at the same time in Chandigarh.
Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana were shooting at the same time in Chandigarh.
         

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has got a rare chance — to both be in his hometown, and also get back to work after the Covid 19 lockdown. His next, with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon is being shot in Chandigarh.

“It’s amazing, honestly, to come back to your own city, and shoot all around the town,” he gushes.

Adding to the fun is the fact that his brother Ayushmann, too, was shooting in the city at the same time as him for his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. “I am shooting separately with my crew, bhaiya is shooting with his own, and we are camped up in different hotels. Shooting in the city is quite a dream, but yes, we are not able to meet each other. It was something totally uncalled for, but yes we understand that’s the situation right now. We are having a good time,” tells us the 33-year-old.

 

The shooting experience in the Covid era certainly must be different, we further ask Khurana, and he agrees. “There are restrictions but touchwood it’s not bad actually. The flow is not really a problem. The first couple of days, it’s kind of new for everyone on set. The pace wasn’t there, but after that, now everyone is in a bio bubble, and trying to keep it like that. Things are quite fine so far.”

The one drawback is that despite being in the same city, hurana can’t just go home and meet or sit with his parents, since both are senior citizens, and thus at a higher risk. He rues, “We haven’t really met at home, except on Diwali. There too, we have totally maintained social distancing norms, and not been close to each other. In fact on the shoot too us people have not been close.”

