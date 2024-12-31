Apple TV+ to go subscription-free on the first weekend of January: Check out shows you can watch, dates

Apple, for the first time ever, has offered its audience free two-day access to its streaming service Apple TV+. It announced that new customers worldwide can log into Apple TV+ for the first weekend of 2025, for free. Apple TV+ will be free on any device where Apple TV+ is available. (Also Read | Gary Oldman-starrer Slow Horses scores early renewal for Season 6 at Apple TV) (L-R) Stills from Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Shrinking and The Morning Show.

Apple makes a big announcement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening, it posted a video. It simply wrote, "This weekend, see for yourself. Stream for free Jan 4-5." The ad-free pass includes access to award-winning shows such as Ted Lasso and Severance.

How fans reacted to the news

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Everyone do yourselves a favor and watch Shrinking!" "Please, everyone, watch Severance!" read a tweet. "Finally going to find out what all the Slow Horses hype is about without having to start another free trial I'll forget to cancel," tweeted a person. "Their numbers must be horrible, Apple never gives anything for free lol," tweeted an X user.

A comment read, “I'm totally cancelling my plans for that weekend! What are the top things I should watch???” “Gonna binge a few shows I’ve heard good things about,” said another fan.

Check out shows that you can watch for free

Apple also shared in a press note shared that viewers can watch new seasons of Silo, Shrinking and Bad Sisters, and Presumed Innocent. Golden Globe nominees, including Slow Horses and Disclaimer, and award-winning hits such as The Morning Show and Ted Lasso will also be available.

Fans can also watch Severance before the release of the second season. Dark Matter, For All Mankind and Foundation will also be available to stream for free. Films such as Fly Me to the Moon, The Family Plan, Wolfs and The Instigators will also be available.

About Apple TV+ prices

Apple TV+ usually costs $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new members. Apple increased the monthly price of the service from $4.99 to $6.99 in October 2022 and from $6.99 to $9.99 in October 2023, as per Entrepreneur.com.