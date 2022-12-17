Arhaan Khan says aunt Amrita Arora is ‘pushing herself’ to get Malaika Arora's position

Malaika Arora's new reality series Moving In With Malaika has been featuring friends and colleagues so far. In the coming week, the actor-dancer's son Arhaan joins her to discuss their close relationship. Arhaan recently returned to India earlier this month; both Arbaaz Khan and Malaika had gone to bring him home from the airport. He has been studying filmmaking in the US. (Also read: Malaika Arora says she faces her share of insecurities: 'Somebody else out there is younger, prettier...')

On the show, Arhaan reveals that he has as special relationship with his maasi, Amrita Arora Ladak, Malaika's younger sister. Comparing them as equals, Arhaan Khan said, “I’m biased towards Amu [Amrita], she is pushing herself to get to your position. She is like my second mom but now I feel she is coming to position 01.” It remains to be seen what Malaika's reaction is to Arhaan's statement. The two sisters have a very close bond as well.

Arbaaz and Malaika share parenting duties for 20-year-old Arhaan. They got divorced in May 2017 and had been together for nearly two decades. Malaika also opened up about her relationship with her former in-laws during a recent episode of Moving In With Malaika with Karan Johar as her guest. The filmmaker noted that the whole Khan family came to see her earlier this year after her car accident in April. He said, "I remember what was interesting which I took back home with me. After your accident the whole family showed up. I mean they were there. Some roots are forever.”

Malaika commented that it was because of Arhaan that they did. She explained, "I may not be their number one person on their list but they do it because Arhaan is there. That’s the right thing to do.” She was taken to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai and treated for her injuries. The incident left her with a scar on her face, but Malaika seems to have recovered well since then.

The actor was recently seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero in the remixed song Aap Jaisa Koi. Created by Banijay Asia and the actor-dancer, Moving In With Malaika airs from Monday to Thursday at 8 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

