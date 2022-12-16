Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Malaika Arora says she faces her share of insecurities: 'Somebody else out there is younger, prettier...'

Malaika Arora says she faces her share of insecurities: 'Somebody else out there is younger, prettier...'

web series
Published on Dec 16, 2022 06:36 PM IST

During a chat with Nora Fatehi on her reality show, Moving In With Malaika, actor Malaika Arora spoke about her insecurities in life and how she usually dealt with them.

Malaika Arora talks about her insecurities.
Malaika Arora talks about her insecurities.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Malaika Arora talked about her insecurities on her reality show, Moving In with Malaika. She candidly spoke about them and how she handles tough situations with actor-singer Nora Fatehi on the show. (Also read: Moving In with Malaika promo: Bharti Singh responds to those who troll friend Malaika Arora for age, body, clothes)

Moving In With Malaika marked Malaika's OTT debut. On Thursday, Malaika shared a promo from her show where her comedian-friend Bharti Singh responded to those people who usually troll Malaika for her age, work, physique on Instagram. Later, in a candid conversation with Nora, Malaika revealed what makes her insecure and said, "I'm a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I'm like sh*t, man, that job could've been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, probably more talented as well. You've to deal with those kind of insecurities every day of your life."

Moving In With Malaika started airing from December 5 on Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika met filmmaker Farah Khan, with whom she talked about her recent car accident, her split with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. She also tried her hand at stand-up comedy and roasted herself and her sister, actor Amrita Arora. She also met filmmaker Karan Johar with whom she talked about the sex lives of celebrities.

Speaking to Mid-Day about the show Malaika had said, “I want the show to be aspirational. It’s not cheap feeding fodder, and is not gossipy. I just wanted to talk about things we haven’t been able to talk about. People perceive me to be a diva, but there is a side to me that’s chill.” Moving In With Malaika promises to show Malaika's life unfiltered. Her friends and family will appear on the show as her guests. The show is produced by is Banijay Asia.

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Both of them made their relationship official in 2019. Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz has been dating model Giorgia Andriani since many years.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora arjun kapoor arjun kapoor malaika arora + 1 more
malaika arora arjun kapoor arjun kapoor malaika arora

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out